Neeraj to face Pathirage in tough filed at Lausanne Diamond League

The event will, in fact, have five participants from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow that ended on Sunday.

Chopra, who won silver in Glasgow with a season-best throw of 85.83m in his second meet after an injury layoff, will face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany apart from Pathirage.

The field will also include Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Germany's Julian Weber, Switzerland's Simon Wieland and American Curtis Thompson, the world No. 2 this season.