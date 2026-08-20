Neeraj-Pathirage showdown yet again in Lausanne Diamond League

The duo will be up against each other three weeks after Pathirage clinched the gold and Chopra finished with a silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old Pathirage has been in the form of his life this season, having also won the Doha and Rome Diamond League meetings, besides clinching gold in Glasgow with a throw of 89.75m. He also breached the coveted 90m mark with a season-leading throw of 92.62m in Rome in June.

In fact, the Sri Lankan has won eight of the nine competitions he has participated so far in the season.