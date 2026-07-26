Neeraj not obsessed with 90m, says titles and consistency matter more

The reigning world champion, who finally crossed the coveted 90m barrier with a personal best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League last year, said his priority at any championship is to finish on top, with distance being secondary.

"No, I don't feel that pressure, nor do I obsess over a specific distance. As an athlete, my goal is always to improve my distance," Chopra said in response to a PTI query.