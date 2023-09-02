Neeraj Chopra's best throws in Diamond Leagues

NEW DELHI: World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra secured the second position in the men's javelin throw event with the best throw of 85.71 m at Zurich in the early hours of Friday. The 'Golden Boy' has performed exceptionally well in Diamond League events. Here are few of his best throws in the event:

Stockholm Diamond League 2022 The best throw by Neeraj Chopra was 89.94 metres, which he made on June 30, 2022, at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden. The score is both Neeraj Chopra's personal best and the men's national record in India.





Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Gold medalist Neeraj from the Tokyo Olympics won the javelin throw event in the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08 metres. Chopra became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Meeting championship with his best throw of the competition.





Doha Diamond League 2023 Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 88.67 after his recovery from injury as he claimed the Doha Diamond League 2023 as his first victory of the season.





Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 In the previous year's event of the Zurich Diamond League, Neeraj had clinched the gold medal with a throw of 88.44m.





Zurich Diamond League Final 2023 Neeraj secured the second position in the men's javelin throw event with the best throw of 85.71 m on Friday. This performance came after Neeraj claimed gold in the World Athletics Championships on August 28.























