Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil complain of harassment by Dronacharya awardee coach

SAI acknowledged receiving the complaint but stated that Naval is not its employee and had been engaged by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to train "another leading athlete as part of National Coaching Camp".

Naval, who was bestowed the Dronacharya in 2015, is currently guiding Sachin Yadav, who had bested two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj at the World Championships last year by finishing fourth. An injury-struck Neeraj had ended 8th at the mega-event.

Antil, gold-medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, also alleged that Naval is "probably mentally unstable" and attempting to disturb top athletes like him and Neeraj Chopra. Naval has also extensively worked with para-athletes.

"He (Naval Singh) mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj's, families. He seems mentally unstable," Antil told PTI