Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games and rest of 2026 season with ankle ligament tear

Chopra said he sustained the injury shortly after producing a season-best throw at the Lausanne Diamond League.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a season's best throw in Lausanne.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," Chopra said in a post on Instagram.

The 28-year-old javelin thrower said the decision was disappointing as he felt he was "close to finding my rhythm", but added that his immediate focus would be on recovery.

"My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger," he said.

While his focus now shifts towards rehabilitation, the athlete has made it clear that he intends to return to competition after recovering fully from the injury.

"It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey," he said.

"Thank you all for the love and support," Chopra added.

The injury means he will also miss the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 5 though he had qualified for it.