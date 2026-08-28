Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League Finals, also in line for WA Ultimate Championships

Chopra secured 12 points after finishing second in both the Doha and Lausanne DL events on June 19 and August 21 respectively to take the sixth spot in the standings and be eligible to compete in the winner-takes-all grand finale in Brussels.

The standings were updated at the end of the 14th and the last leg of the series in Zurich on Thursday.

Of the 14 Diamond League meetings of the year, five featured men's javelin throw and Chopra competed in just two.

The 28-year-old is on a comeback trail after recovering from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Doha Diamond League.

He was not 100 per cent fit at the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games but was able to win a silver with a season's best throw of 85.83m.

He later improved that to 88.05m in the Lausanne Diamond League.

For jumps and throws, the top six in the standings will compete in the September 4-5 DL Finals in Brussels. One additional athlete per discipline may also compete via a national or global wildcard selection.