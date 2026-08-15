Neeraj Chopra joins UBS Athletics Kids Cup as co-owner

“Every child deserves an opportunity to discover and showcase their talent,” said Neeraj Chopra, as the next goal is to reach 1 million children, creating more opportunities for them to move, compete, learn and discover.

The first of the initiatives will be in Neeraj’s own backyard, Haryana where alongside the Neeraj Chopra Foundation, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup will bring sports to more talented kids.

“Neeraj has seen the impact, met the children and understands the vision. His decision to become a Partner is a powerful signal of what we can achieve together in the years ahead,” Daniel Schenker, Dspowerparts CEO and co-founder of the initiative said.