Neeraj Chopra joins UBS Athletics Kids Cup as co-owner

CHENNAI: After serving two seasons as the Brand Ambassador for the cause, India’s greatest javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has joined the UBS Athletics Kids Cup as the co-owner. Having experienced the programme first-hand, the Olympic gold-medalist will now help shape the future generation in sports.
“Every child deserves an opportunity to discover and showcase their talent,” said Neeraj Chopra, as the next goal is to reach 1 million children, creating more opportunities for them to move, compete, learn and discover.
The first of the initiatives will be in Neeraj’s own backyard, Haryana where alongside the Neeraj Chopra Foundation, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup will bring sports to more talented kids.
“Neeraj has seen the impact, met the children and understands the vision. His decision to become a Partner is a powerful signal of what we can achieve together in the years ahead,” Daniel Schenker, Dspowerparts CEO and co-founder of the initiative said.
It is one of the first steps in order to reach one million children, and build one of the biggest grassroots athletics movements, where Neeraj’s experience, reach and credibility will help in reaching a bigger audience. DT Next has tied up with the UBS Athletics Kids Cup – Chennai Chapter – as the official media partner, joining the initiative to make sports more accessible.
Right from school competitions, train-the-teacher, summer camps, regional and city finals, role models and various different partnerships, the UBS Athletics Kids Cup isn’t just an event, it is the start of a wider movement.