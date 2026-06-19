Neeraj Chopra joins fight against doping, to launch athlete awareness campaign with IOA

At the IOA athletes forum here on Friday, Chopra delivered a video message announcing the initiative between Neeraj Chopra Foundation and the IOA.

"I have seen how kids want to enhance performance by doping to win big medals. But from my story, I can tell you it took me 10 years to get to the Olympic medal," he said.

"You need patience to achieve something in sports. I am seeing that it has come down in today's kids. They want to achieve things quickly, cross 80m in one year. It takes five years to do that.