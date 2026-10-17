Neeraj Chopra feeling much better from ankle injury, aims to make strong comeback next year

Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, was sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered during training in August this year.

The injury brought an early end to his season, forcing Chopra to miss the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as well as the Diamond League final.

"There is still some time left for the Olympics in 2028," Chopra told reporters on the sidelines of an Audi event here.

"As you would know, I am on a comeback trail and I am feeling much better to a great extent with the ankle injury."

"The focus now is to have a strong comeback next year and to bring out the performance which was held back," he added.

Chopra gave a thumbs-up to the performances of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav, who brought home the silver and bronze medals, respectively, from the Asian Games.