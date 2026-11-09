Neeraj Chopra-backed UBS Athletics Kids Cup final comes to Chennai

Running, jumping and throwing give children the opportunity to challenge themselves, experience success and setbacks, build confidence and discover the joy of physical activity. Every child who participates becomes part of something bigger – regardless of whether they reach the final.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who joined the UBS Athletics Kids Cup as a co-owner this summer, shares the initiative's ambition to make athletics accessible to more children across India. "Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of sport. You never know where a first sprint, jump or throw might lead. To all the young athletes competing in Chennai: enjoy the moment, believe in yourselves and keep moving forward,” Neeraj says.

His involvement underlines a central belief behind the initiative: India's future sporting success begins by giving more children the opportunity to experience sport in the first place. DT Next has tied up as the official media partner for the initiative in Chennai, promoting children's well-being, sporting excellence and community engagement.