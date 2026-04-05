Need to be more cohesive in our run chases, Hayden after GT squander advantage

Gujarat Titans, a team that over relies on its top-order, could not chase down 211 against Rajasthan Royals at home on Saturday night despite being at 107 for one in the 11th over.

The 78-run opening stand between Sai Sudharsan (73 off 44) and Kumar Kushagra (18 off 14) provided the hosts an ideal launchpad but a cluster of wickets in the middle saw them slip to 161 for seven.

"Washy Sundar, he had a pretty big decision to make at that point around if you're going to attack someone like Bishnoi, who was on a roll.

"That was maybe a choice that he can look at and will look at as well in terms of just trying to be a little bit more cohesive in our run chases, because it has to be said there wasn't a lot that went wrong in that first 12 overs," said Hayden in the post match interaction.