NBA: Timberwolves complete largest Game 7 comeback to beat reigning champions Nugget

DENVER: In a night for the ages, the Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from a staggering 20-point deficit in the second-half to topple the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in a thrilling Game 7.

This is the largest ever comeback in a game 7 in NBA history and earned the T-Wolves their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in 20 years.

Anthony Edwards, who had a quiet first half, emerged as a leader, finishing with a stat-sheet stuffing performance of 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists despite an underwhelming shooting night (6-of-24).

Nuggets duo, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined for 69 of their team’s 90 points on a night where they did not get much support from their team with the next highest scorer being Michael Porter jr with 7 points to his name.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels chipped in with 23 points apiece, propelling the Timberwolves to victory. This win ends the Nuggets' championship reign and sends Minnesota to the Conference Finals for the first time in two decades.

They'll face the Dallas Mavericks in a series starting Wednesday night at their home court, Target Center.

Brief Score

Minnesota Timberwolves 98 (Anthony-Towns 23 pts. 12 reb, McDaniels 23 pts)

Denver Nuggets 90 (Jokic 34 pts, 19 reb, 7 assists, Murray 35 pts)