NBA 2026–27 Season Preview: Top Six Predictions for East and West

‘Boss’ton or ‘Bust’on?
Last season’s finish: 56-26 (2nd in East)
Key Additions: Mike Conley, Paul George, Mitchell Robinson
The Boston Celtics begin a new chapter without Jaylen Brown, who has been a major part of the Celtics' winning formula over the last ten years. How have they replaced him? With Paul George, who brings loads of experience, perimeter shooting and two-way ability, including his ability to guard some fierce shooters.
But at 36, George can’t be the only solution to filling the Brown-void, which is where the challenge lies. After years of synergy, Boston will have to adapt itself to the new offensive system, with George complementing Tatum. All of this while still hoping that Tatum stays fit
39-year-old Mike Conley’s experience will certainly help the transition, and the interior presence of Mitchell Robinson will go a long way in providing the franchise with valuable support.
Early preseason show suggests that the Celtics have gelled well together, with wins over Cavaliers (124-113), 76ers (144-106) and Hornets (114-93).
76ers all-stars need to shine
Last season’s finish: 45-37 (7th in East)
Key Additions: Jaylen Brown, LeBron James
First reaction? Star-studded. The Philadelphia 76ers already had a great core, with Joel Embiid leading the line. Now you have a roster full of stars, including Jaylen Brown – who adds a lot to this franchise – and a 22-time NBA all-star, LeBron James. On paper, the 76ers have the ingredients to challenge for the championship.
But the NBA rarely works that way. The bigger challenge for them is to make the star-studded lineup to gel. With several players accustomed to having the ball, Philadelphia must establish clear offensive roles without compromising its individual strengths. That’s where they will rely on Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe while trusting Brown and LeBron to create that explosive offence.
Despite the stars on show, the 76ers will rely a lot on Embiid, as his presence changes everything dramatically. His ability to influence the floor at both ends, and his explosiveness off and on the ball certainly makes a massive difference. Managing workloads will therefore be as significant as developing chemistry.
Bigger challenge awaits Knicks
Last season’s finish: 53-29 (3rd in East)
Key Additions: Andre Drummond
The New York Knicks ended a 53-year wait for the NBA Championship. It is quite easy for teams to have a dip in form after the stellar playoff season that the franchise had last year. But early signs, with the addition of Andre Drummond certainly makes them stronger than before.
Jalen Brunson remains the heartbeat of the team, providing the shot creation and composure required to navigate tight contests. Karl-Anthony Towns adds offensive versatility, while OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart give the Knicks a formidable supporting cast.
In a conference where the others have had several big changes, the continuity factor really works in the Knicks’ favour. The Knicks already know how to win together, and their defensive versatility should help them navigate the demanding regular season. However, defending a title is often harder than winning one. Teams will come in now wanting a piece of Brunson, and that’s where the others will have to chip in.
Time is ripe for the Cavaliers
Last season’s finish: 52-30 (4th in East)
Key Additions: Mario Hezonja, Peyton Watson
Cleveland's regular-season consistency is no longer the question; its ability to sustain that level against elite playoff defences is. Donovan Mitchell must continue creating difficult shots, but the Cavaliers also need their perimeter players to punish teams that collapse around Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Mobley and Allen provide a formidable interior presence, while their defensive abilities give Cleveland a foundation few teams can easily replicate.
However, the challenge is finding the right play when the stakes are at an all-time high. Mitchell’s ability to generate offence against elite defences will still be central while Mobley’s continued development makes them slightly less predictable. However, they must ensure that the perimeter offence will function when it is crowded at the paint.
That’s where the secondary players will have to make the right choices. If they do, there’s not a lot stopping the Cavaliers from finishing in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
Well-oiled Pistons aims for bigger glory
Last season’s finish: 60-22 (1st in East)
Key Additions: Isaiah Joe, John Collins
Gone are the days that Detroit Pistons were slowly rebuilding. Now, they have increased the stakes, with people having massive expectations on them. Cade Cunningham has become a central figure to Pistons’ resurgence, giving the team a creator who is capable of producing in high-pressure situations while controlling the offence.
Their defensive identity and young supporting cast have helped establish Detroit as a serious Eastern Conference contender. However, that brings about a different challenge: Can they sustain that form? That’s where the performance of Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and the supporting rotation increasingly becomes important.
Unlike other big Eastern giants, the Pistons haven’t added too much firepower to its setup. Now, they must prove that their breakthrough was the beginning of a sustained run, and not a one-season peak. A strong start could help them in that regard, and push their challenge for home-court advantage.
Dark horse Raptors eye bigger returns
Last season’s finish: 46-36 (5th in East)
Key Additions: Kyle Anderson, Kawhi Leonard
Toronto Raptors could emerge from the shadows to be one of the Eastern Conference’s most intriguing teams of the upcoming NBA season. But for that to be a reality, the Raptors need key players to find the right balance. Scottie Barnes’ versatility as a scorer, playmaker and defender gives the Raptors a foundation to build with. However, Brandon Ingram’s departure to the Clippers leaves them a little light on that aspect in the perimeter.
Seven years after leading the Raptors to its only NBA championship, Kawhi Leonard is back, which means the team just got bigger and better. While his fitness has been quite dicey, if there’s one franchise that knows to get the best out of Leonard, it is the Raptors. However, they cannot afford prolonged scoring droughts against the conference's stronger defensive teams, particularly if it hopes to secure a direct playoff berth.
Defensively, Barnes' versatility gives the team opportunities to switch assignments and disrupt opposing offences. Turning that potential into sustained performances will be essential.
Wemby’s empire will look to strike back
Last season’s finish: 62-20 (2nd in West)
Key Additions: Tobias Harris
San Antonio Spurs have emerged as one of the West’s biggest forces after a remarkable turnaround last season. Having won just 34 games in 2024–25, the Spurs finished last season with a 62–20 record before beating Oklahoma City in a seven-game Western Conference Finals series to book their place in the NBA Finals. At the centre of that revolution was none other than Victor Wembanyama.
He provides the franchise an elite defensive presence while still continuing to develop himself as one of the most complete offensive threats. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper offer exciting long-term potential, while De'Aaron Fox brings experience and another reliable scoring option in the backcourt.
Devin Vassell adds further firepower from the perimeter, leaving San Antonio with several ways to hurt opponents. Their ability to compete at both ends of the floor makes them a serious contender for the top spot in the West. However, there’s still a catch: how will they fit in Harper to the backcourt that already has Fox?
Reclaiming the lightning
Last season’s finish: 64-18 (1st in West)
Key Additions: Aday Mara
Oklahoma City remains one of the teams to beat in the West, even after losing their place at the top to the Spurs in last season's playoffs. Finishing with a league-best 64-18 record last year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the way, with Chet Holmgren providing a major presence around the rim.
Their seven-game defeat to Spurs in the Western Conference Finals was a setback, although injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell played a part in their exit. Williams' return to full fitness would give the Thunder another dependable creator alongside SGA.
However, the departures of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins leave the team with fewer established rotation options, making it important for their replacements to settle quickly. Aday Mara is expected to strengthen the frontcourt rotation, but the Thunder will need contributions across the roster to maintain the defensive standards that made them so difficult to beat last season.
Jokic out in the cold?
Last season’s finish: 54-28 (3rd in West)
Key Additions: Marvin Bagley III
Denver Nuggets’ chances of remaining among the West's top teams still revolve around its ‘Joker’ card – Nikola Jokic. Jokic's ability to score, create chances for teammates and control the pace of a game makes him one of the league's most difficult players to defend, while Jamal Murray remains an ideal partner in their two-man game.
Aaron Gordon forms an important part of this equation, with his athleticism, finishing around the rim and ability to defend different positions. However, the supporting cast still looks less convincing than before. With limited additions and departures from the rotation, the Nuggets could find themselves relying heavily on their starters, particularly when injuries begin to take their toll.
Marvin Bagley III could provide a useful option behind Jokic, but Denver will need more than frontcourt cover to maintain its previous level of performance. Gordon's availability will also be worth watching, given his importance to the team's defence.
Life after LeBron in LA
Last season’s finish: 53-29 (4th in West)
Key Additions: Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Kevon Looney
Los Angeles Lakers enter the new season with Luka Doncic as the clear focal point of the team, but there is no ignoring the significance of LeBron James' departure. Losing a player who has shaped the franchise for years leaves a sizable gap in leadership and playmaking.
Doncic and Austin Reaves should still give the Lakers one of the more dangerous offensive combinations in the conference. Both can create their own shots, run the pick-and-roll and generate opportunities for their teammates. The arrival of Walker Kessler is particularly encouraging, as his rim protection and rebounding could help address a weakness that opponents have repeatedly targeted. Collin Sexton adds another scoring option, while Kevon Looney brings experience and depth inside.
There are, however, several moving parts to manage. The exits of Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart leave the Lakers with a different supporting group, and their defensive effectiveness will depend on how well the new pieces fit together.
Can KD fuel the Rockets’ blastoff?
Last season’s finish: 52-30 (5th in West)
Key Additions: Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic
Houston Rockets have plenty of reasons to believe they can compete with the West's top guns, even if their projected record suggests a slight step back. 16-time All Star Kevin Durant gives the team an established scoring threat, while Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr and Reed Sheppard provide a mix of skill, athleticism and room to grow.
Fred VanVleet's return could be just as important. Houston struggled to organise its offence consistently without an experienced point guard, and his ability to control possessions should help take some of that burden off the younger players.
The Rockets' physical approach is already a strength, but their half-court offence remains an area to watch, especially when games slow down in the playoffs. Steven Adams' screening and work on the offensive glass can make a difference, provided he is available, while Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic are expected to add further options to the rotation.
The Edwards & Ball act
Last season’s finish: 49-33 (6th in West)
Key Additions: LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga
Minnesota Timberwolves’ outlook for the new season depends heavily on how well their reshaped roster comes together. Anthony Edwards remains the main offensive attraction, while Rudy Gobert remains the anchor of their defence.
The addition of LaMelo Ball could add a different dimension to Minnesota's attack. His playmaking and ability to push the pace should create more opportunities for Edwards, particularly when the two can work off each other rather than relying on one player to carry the offence. Jonathan Kuminga also offers athleticism and scoring potential, giving the Timberwolves another option as they look to reshape their rotation.
The changes come at a cost, though. Losing Julius Randle and Naz Reid leaves Minnesota with significant questions about its frontcourt depth and ability to generate points away from Edwards. Ball's arrival may improve the team's creativity, but the Timberwolves will need to find the right balance between their new backcourt and the players responsible for controlling the paint. Gobert's durability will also be important, especially over an 82-game regular season.