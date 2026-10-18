NBA 2026–27 Season Preview: Top Six Predictions for East and West

Eastern Conference

‘Boss’ton or ‘Bust’on?

Last season’s finish: 56-26 (2nd in East)

Key Additions: Mike Conley, Paul George, Mitchell Robinson

The Boston Celtics begin a new chapter without Jaylen Brown, who has been a major part of the Celtics' winning formula over the last ten years. How have they replaced him? With Paul George, who brings loads of experience, perimeter shooting and two-way ability, including his ability to guard some fierce shooters.

But at 36, George can’t be the only solution to filling the Brown-void, which is where the challenge lies. After years of synergy, Boston will have to adapt itself to the new offensive system, with George complementing Tatum. All of this while still hoping that Tatum stays fit