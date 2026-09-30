Nazerene, Yogender pick up six-wicket hauls

CHENNAI: Milkyway CC’s left-arm spinner Nazerene Peter Franklin (6/13) and National CC’s Yogender Sharma (6/32) put on commanding displays for their respective sides in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) League matches here on Tuesday.
Senthil Kumar and Suresh Kumar were the other bowlers with a six-wicket haul in the recently concluded round, which was dominated by bowlers Prasad CC’s Sachin was the only anomaly, with an unbeaten 103.
IV Division A Zone:
Kamyuth Club 187 in 49 overs (Sivaguru 38, Ramesh Thangaraj 4/46) lost to Prasad CC 189 no loss in 431 overs (Sachin 103 no)
Vigneswara CC 99 in 321 overs (L Nazerene Peter Franklin 6/13) lost to Milkyway CC 101/7 in 29 overs (Sabari 34);
Bharathi CC 158 in 343 overs (N Dhilipan 57, Suresh Kumar 6/52) lost to Vijay’s RC 160/6 in 381 overs (Sudarsan 55);
Purasawalkam CC 228/7 in 50 overs (Prasanth 73) bt Sumangali Homes 226/8 in 50 overs (Senthil Kumar 6/66);
V Division D Zone:
TVS MSC 183/8 in 50 overs (S Hariharan 74, D Mohanakrishnan 51) lost to Venkateswara CC 184/4 in 285 overs (J Jenish 38, S Vigneshwaran 75 no, E Mukesh 33 no)
Madras Emmanuel CC 222/8 in 50 overs (K Pradeep 63 no, ES Vishal Rao 66, E Balaji 4/46) lost to Egmore Excelsiors 224/4 in 363 overs (Veera Perumal 76, V Sabarish 48 no, G Babu 51 no)
Eagle CC 80 in 48 overs (P Naveen Kumar 5/9, K Raghul Raj 3/13) lost to Saidapet Gymkhana 83 no loss in 102 overs (G Sharma 34 no, D Hari Haran 46 no)
Universal RC 266 in 50 overs (V Rajesh 64, G K Nidhish 66, M G Siva Shankar 59 no, D R Anbu Ezhil 3/56, S Mohammed Azarudeen 4/65) bt Youngsters CC 164 in 36 overs (Ramaswamy 40, R Dhanush 3/37, GK Nidhish 5/49)
Madras Indians CC 187 in 411 overs (M Vairam Sarath Kumar 48, R Pradeep 57, J Michael Antony 5/47) lost to Gandhi CC 191/8 in 451 overs (R Naveen Kumar 33, S Prabakaran 52, Lakshmanan Kamalesh 4/36)
ICI S & RC 236 in 471 overs (M Muthu Jeeva 40, C Venkatachalam 34, M Manikandan 54 no, Vibavesh Ramesh 5/54) bt National CC 104 in 313 overs (K Hemprasaath 33, R Yogender Sharma 6/32)