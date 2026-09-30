Nazerene, Yogender pick up six-wicket hauls

V Division D Zone:

TVS MSC 183/8 in 50 overs (S Hariharan 74, D Mohanakrishnan 51) lost to Venkateswara CC 184/4 in 285 overs (J Jenish 38, S Vigneshwaran 75 no, E Mukesh 33 no)

Madras Emmanuel CC 222/8 in 50 overs (K Pradeep 63 no, ES Vishal Rao 66, E Balaji 4/46) lost to Egmore Excelsiors 224/4 in 363 overs (Veera Perumal 76, V Sabarish 48 no, G Babu 51 no)

Eagle CC 80 in 48 overs (P Naveen Kumar 5/9, K Raghul Raj 3/13) lost to Saidapet Gymkhana 83 no loss in 102 overs (G Sharma 34 no, D Hari Haran 46 no)

Universal RC 266 in 50 overs (V Rajesh 64, G K Nidhish 66, M G Siva Shankar 59 no, D R Anbu Ezhil 3/56, S Mohammed Azarudeen 4/65) bt Youngsters CC 164 in 36 overs (Ramaswamy 40, R Dhanush 3/37, GK Nidhish 5/49)

Madras Indians CC 187 in 411 overs (M Vairam Sarath Kumar 48, R Pradeep 57, J Michael Antony 5/47) lost to Gandhi CC 191/8 in 451 overs (R Naveen Kumar 33, S Prabakaran 52, Lakshmanan Kamalesh 4/36)

ICI S & RC 236 in 471 overs (M Muthu Jeeva 40, C Venkatachalam 34, M Manikandan 54 no, Vibavesh Ramesh 5/54) bt National CC 104 in 313 overs (K Hemprasaath 33, R Yogender Sharma 6/32)