Nawin’s ton helps TN U-19 beat Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Opener LR Nawin’s century paved the way for a thumping 139-run win for Tamil Nadu U-19 over Chhattisgarh in a practice ODI match at Wyre Sports Park Ground, in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 246 for nine with Nawin contributing 100 (120b, 8x4, 3x6). Other useful contributions came from Thasish Kannan who made 38, while D Deepesh remained unbeaten on 32. Md Faiz Khan picked up three wickets for 34. In reply, Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 107 in 32 overs with the duo of Thasish (4/26) and Deepesh (3/17) sharing seven wickets between them to bowl their team to a comprehensive win.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu (U-19) 246/9 in 50 overs (LR Nawin 100, Thasish Kannan 38, D Deepesh 32*, Md Faiz Khan 3/34) bt Chhattisgarh (U-19) 107 in 32 overs (Thasish Kannan 4/26, D Deepesh 3/17)