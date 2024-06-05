Nawin, Kevin slam centuries

CHENNAI: LR Nawin scored 165 to guide Coimbatore to a position of strength on the first day of its TNCA Inter Districts semi-final against Kancheepuram at Wahe Guru ‘B’ Ground here on Tuesday.

Nawin’s 165 (240b, 19x4, 2x6) helped Coimbatore reach 398 for five at stumps. He received good support from Hari K Pandya who contributed 60. AP Jaanav took three for 90.

In another semi-final, K Kevin Romario of Chengalpattu scored 170 (215b, 25x4, 1x6) to propel his team to 329 for 8 against Ranipet. At close of play, Ranipet reached 12 for no loss in three overs.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 398/5 in 90 overs (LR Nawin 165, Hari K Pandya 60, M Nadeer 38, CR Chenthure 40, AP Jaanav 3/90) vs Kancheepuram; Chengalpattu 329/8 in 90 overs (K Kevin Romario 170, Prem Pandiaraj 38) vs Ranipet 12 for no loss in 3 overs