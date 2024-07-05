Nation’s deaf cricket team adds cream to T20 glory with big win

CHENNAI: It was a double delight for cricket fans in the country as the Indian Deaf cricket team raised its bar with a prowess performance against the England Deaf Cricket team in its home ground to clinch a historic 5-2 win in the bilateral series, even as the Indian men’s cricket team returned with the ICC men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Fans on social media platforms expressed joy about the intense battle witnessed between both teams, resulting in a big win for the Indian contingent.

Chennai cricketers Sai Akash, vice-captain of the Indian deaf cricket team and all-rounder E Sudarsun outshined rivals with their splendid performances in the recently concluded seven-match T20 series on June 27.

Interestingly, Sai Akash raised his bat on three occasions by hammering three fifties and was also bagged the player of the series for scoring 271 runs in seven matches.

Hailing from a humble background in Chennai, these boys had no sponsors to meet their sports expenses. Their parents toiled hard to fulfil their dreams and mark their achievements.

Sai Akash of Thiruvanmiyur had been playing cricket since he was eight years old. Due to his passion for the game, he quickly grabbed the rules of the game and did not allow his disability to curtail him.

“When one asks about his ambition, he would say he wishes to play for India against Australia in international cricket. He learnt cricket from his friends and seniors in the area in gully cricket, “ said Sai Akash’s mother, Gandhi Mathi.

“We always think no disability should stop children from achieving their dream. Both Sai and Sudarshan had proved that disability is no barrier and bagged medals and trophies, “added Gandhi Mathi who is elated about the performance.

Meanwhile, Sudarsun hailing from Kolathur, an all-rounder, too showcased a good performance in the series. His parents said, “Sudarsun had been playing cricket since he was seven years old. He always loved the game and used to carry his bat around, at all places. Sai had been a great support for him and backed Sudarsun in his cricket journey,” said Sudarsun’s mother Latha.

“In his cricket journey, we will support him till the end. My husband is a plumber and I am a homemaker. Though we have a meagre income and no sponsorship, we will ensure that he continues to play. But, it is important that the government supports and helps such players so that they achieve more,” added Latha.