National swimming ranking championship: Deeksha bags 4 medals for the state

CHENNAI: National Games and Khelo India Youth Games medalist Deeksha Sivakumar secured four medals representing Tamil Nadu at the National Swimming Ranking Championship in Odisha.

The tournament took place from June 10 to 12 at the Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Deeksha secured silver medals in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 backstroke. She also won a bronze in the 50 backstroke.

Deeksha is currently training at the Dolphin Aquatics Centre in Bengaluru under Coach Nihar Ameen and she believes that the wins will help motivate her and enable her to perform better in the Junior National Championships, which is scheduled to take place in August