National Sports Awards delayed: Ministry re-evaluating nominees to ensure worthy winners

"It's like the prize money, if your have won an Olympic medal, you shouldn't have to fill a form to get your Rs 75 lakh prize money. The system just knows and transfers the money suitably. Similarly, an athlete who has achieved the requisite shouldn't have to be evaluated again by a panel," said the source.

The awards were traditionally presented on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, by the President. However, this tradition has not been followed in the past few years due to scheduling issues and process of nominations getting affected by major events.

According to sources, hockey player Hardik Singh was the sole recommendation for the Khel Ratna while 24 names were shortlisted for the Arjuna awards this year, including teenaged chess star Divya Deshmukh and trailblazing decathlete Tejaswin Shankar.