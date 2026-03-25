National Indoor Athletics Championships: TN’s Reegan bags gold

BHUBANESWAR: Tamil Nadu’s C Reegan won gold in the men’s pole vault event with the national indoor best performance of 5.30m on the concluding day of the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships.
Competing in his maiden indoor event, the 24-year-old Reegan opened with 4.95m and then 5.10m, before progressing to 5.20m and 5.30m.
“I just wanted to execute my plans. I am a bit disappointed as I could not do the national record but I am improving,” said Reegan.
“I can do better next time. I was training in Chennai for five years before joining Reliance.”
His coach Milber Bertrand Russell said Reegan was not used to the pole he used while going for the national record.
“That pole he used to clear 5:30m can’t do the next height. It’s of a shorter length of 4.75m. We changed the pole. He used a longer pole of 4.90m length for the three attempts for the national record,” Milber said.
Milber was also the coach of another Tamil Nadu pole vaulter, Baranica Elangovan who set a new national record on Tuesday.