National Indoor Athletics Championships: TN’s Reegan bags gold

Competing in his maiden indoor event, the 24-year-old Reegan opened with 4.95m and then 5.10m, before progressing to 5.20m and 5.30m.



“I just wanted to execute my plans. I am a bit disappointed as I could not do the national record but I am improving,” said Reegan.



“I can do better next time. I was training in Chennai for five years before joining Reliance.”