National Games 2025: TN quartet bags bronze medal in freestyle swimming

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's success in the aquatics division continued on Saturday with the quartet of Deeksha Sivakumar, Adwika Nair, Dhayanitha, and Shreenithi Natesan bagging another bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle event. The team had previously won bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay on the opening day.

Karnataka's Shirin, Shalini Dixit, Meenakshi Menon, and Dhinidhi Desinghu won the gold medal in the event.

Double delight in 50m Breaststroke

Tamil Nadu's S Danush, who claimed a gold medal on Thursday, was once again on the podium with a third-place finish in the men's 50m breaststroke event, alongside compatriot M.S. Yadesh Babu, who clocked 29.20 to win the silver medal. Vidith Shankar of Karnataka won the gold medal with a time of 29.12.

Lekhamaalya wins bronze

M Lekhamaalya won a bronze medal for the state on Saturday in the 71kg weightlifting category event. She successfully lifted 108kg in her first attempt, 112kg in her second, and finished with a total of 195kg to secure third place. S Pallavi of Andhra Pradesh totalled 212kg to win the gold medal.

The bronze medal adds to Ajit's gold medal in the weightlifting category for Tamil Nadu.





M Lekhamaalya poses with her bronze medal







