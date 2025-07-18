National 4W Racing Championship boasts 75 entries across categories

COIMBATORE: Amidst high expectations and excitement, the first round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2025 is set to commence at the refurbished Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday, boasting of 75 entries across various categories.

The compact 2.3 Kms long circuit with 16 turns, will witness both single-seaters – the MRF F2000 and F1600, Formula LGB 1300 – and saloon cars that include the popular the Indian Touring Cars (ITC), the newly introduced ITC1625, Super Stock and the Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) besides the Volkswagen Polo Cup.

Spells of rain that are forecast for the weekend could add spice to the proceedings that include 15 races besides official practice and qualifying sessions over two days.

The two MRF Formula categories contain several familiar names. Veteran Chetan Korada from Chennai will make another attempt in the MRF F2000 with a few young guns, notably 16-year-old Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) who has been making a mark in the karting circuit.

The MRF F1600 grid has the promising Pune teenager, Saishiva Sankaran who made his debut last season with three podiums in six outings after joining the championship for the final two rounds. Also in the fray is Mumbai’s Zahan Commissariat, the first runner-up in the championship last year, and the lone female driver, Priyanka Vijay from Bengaluru who cut her racing teeth in the Formula LGB 1300 category and is moving up to the next level.

The Formula LGB 1300 category which has never failed to dish out exciting and entertaining races, has attracted 38 entries across Open and Junior classes with a mix of experienced drivers and rookies.

One of the major highlights of the weekend will no doubt be the touring cars, headlined by local star and a multiple National champion in the ITC class, veteran Arjun Balu, who returns to the championship after a year’s break, driving the super-quick Race Concepts-prepared Honda City IVTEC. He will have to contend with last year’s champion Biren Pithawalla (Team N1) from Mumbai who will be in a VW Polo.

The ITC1625 class will witness the championship’s oldest driver, Vidyaprakash Damodaran from Coimbatore, who turns 80 in August, in action along with another local ace, Suprej Venkat.

The other two touring car categories, Super Stock and IJTC, which have been among the most competitive grids, also comprise well-known names besides a lone woman driver, 27-year-old Deepa John from Thiruvananthapuram.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas, welcoming the participants, said, "We have a lot to look forward to this season, considering that there is a marked increase in the number of youngsters taking part, many of them still in their teens, and it augurs well for the championship while also reflecting its popularity."