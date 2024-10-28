Natarajan launches Super Kings Academy at Vellore

VELLORE: India and Tamil Nadu bowler T Natarajan launched the new Super Kings Academy centre at Sunbeam School, Vellore on Monday.

The Super Kings Academy in Vellore is a franchise-based cricket coaching centre comprising eight pitches (3 Turf, 3 Astro Turf and 2 Matting Pitches) and floodlights apart from a full-fledged cricket ground with a turf pitch.

Louis Mariano (Director of Cricket, Super Kings Academy), Dr Harigopalan T (Chairman, Sunbeam School), Dr George Arvind (Vice Chairman, Sunbeam School), Dr Thangaprakash (Correspondent, Sunbeam School) and S Sridharan (Vellore District Cricket Association Secretary) were the other guests of honour.

Excerpts from Natarajan’s interaction with students:

“Cricket in the districts is developing fast - you now have the best of facilities in front of you, make use of it and work hard.

“Whatever field you choose for your career, work hard and have self-confidence. However big you grow in life, don’t forget your roots and the path you crossed. It is very important to stay humble.

“I wish all the best to all of you and Super Kings Academy.”

