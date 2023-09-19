Nassaji beat Mumbai City 2-0 in AFC Opener

PUNE: The 2023 AFC Champions League journey for Mumbai City FC began on a forgettable note as Iranian club Nassaji Mazandaran secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC.

Despite Mumbai’s early dominance, Mohammad Hosseini found the net for Nassaji in the 34th minute, heading into halftime with the lead.

Mumbai City displayed significant intensity in the second half but lacked the finishing touch. Mohammed Reza added another goal for the visiting team in the 62nd minute, sealing the victory for Nassaji.

The Islanders will now head to Guwahati to face Northeast United in its opening match of the new ISL season on Sunday.