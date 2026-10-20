Narwal bags silver, LA Paralympics quota; Shrishti adds bronze as shooters take tally to four

The Indian shooting contingent took its tally to four medals after two days of competition, with one gold, two silver and a bronze.

Narwal, a 2024 Paris Paralympics silver-medallist and an Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district, shot 233.7 in the final to finish second behind South Korea's Jo Jeongdu.

Jo set an Asian Para Games record with a score of 241.3. China's Yang Chao took bronze with 213.6.

The 25-year-old Narwal had won a bronze at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The other Indian in the final, Rudransh Khandelwal, finished seventh with a score of 127.3.

Narwal, who won gold in the mixed P4 50m pistol SH1 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, had qualified for the final in fifth place with a score of 570, while Khandelwal finished second in qualification with 571.