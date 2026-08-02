Narender wins silver as India ends CWG boxing campaign with record-breaking seven gold medals

Narender was clearly the second best boxer in the men's 90+kg final as he lost to Damar Thomas of England in a unanimous 0-5 decision.

India topped the boxing medal tally with seven gold and three silver. It was the country's best ever show in the Games.

Earlier, Ankush Panghal beat Dimeji Shittu of England in men's 80 kg final in a split 4-1 verdict to win India's seventh gold medal.

The other Indian gold winners were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh also settled for a silver each.

In the men's 60kg final, Sachin beat Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a dramatic bout. He made a remarkable comeback after he was behind his opponent in the first two rounds.