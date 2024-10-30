Napoli passes a big test of its Serie A leadership with 2-0 win at AC Milan

MILAN: Antonio Conte's Napoli passed a big test of its Serie A leadership with a 2-0 win at AC Milan.

Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals at the San Siro and Napoli opened up a seven-point lead over defending champion Inter Milan, which visits Empoli on Wednesday.

Lukaku muscled a defender to the ground before scoring from the center of the area early on. Then Kvaratskhelia dribbled past two defenders before launching an angled shot into the far corner before the break.

Milan center forward Alvaro Morata had a potential goal waved off for offside early in the second half.

Milan is eighth, 11 points back.

Napoli returns to the San Siro in less than two weeks to face Inter. The Partenopei have rebounded strongly after a 10th-place finish last season and are in position to earn their second title in three years.

Conte was hired in June after Napoli went through three different coaches last season.

Napoli hasn't lost since falling 3-0 at Hellas Verona in its season debut on Aug. 18.

Also, Bologna won 2-0 at Cagliari with goals from Riccardo Orsolini and Jens Odgaard; and Lecce beat nine-man Hellas Verona 1-0 with a goal from Patrick Dorgu.