Naman Dhir brings another dimension to India's T20 plans

Dhir's first impression with the ball was an instant success. As the innings progressed, he showcased more of his repertoire, varying his pace and using the crease cleverly to dismiss Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer. His figures of 3/31 offered an early indication that there was more to his game than his batting exploits suggested.



"Even if you haven't seen me bowling, I am bowling the same amount that I have done here. I have practised the same amount," Dhir said after the West Indies series. "It's not like I am a batting allrounder or a bowling allrounder. Yes, my batting is a plus point, but at the same time, I am working as hard at bowling."



In a series dominated by the batters, Dhir finished with five wickets at an average of 22.80, the second-best among the Indian bowlers. His bowling strike rate of 12.0 also highlighted his effectiveness. Across his 37-game Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Dhir was used sparingly as a bowler, bowling just 52 balls and in conditions that heavily favoured spinners.