Nakul leads Salem to semis

CHENNAI: Salem’s Nakul Varshan (5/40) and V Dhekkshith (5/50) led their side to the semi finals in the clash against Namakkal. Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu were the other semi finalists of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 Tournament 2026-27.
Brief Scores: Chengalpattu 173 & 191/7 (Ganesh 93) drew with Dindigul 173 & 103/7 (Hemanth 61 no); Kanyakumari 188 & 15/0 drew with Thiruvallur 217/7 (Mohith Singh 67); Coimbatore 207 & 122/5 (Sriram 34) drew with Ranipet 243/9 (Naveen 74); Salem 222 & 140/5 (Karun Danush 42) drew with Namakkal 172 (Nakul Varshan 5/40, Dhekkshith 5/50)