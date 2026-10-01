Nagercoil-born Prithika helps India sweep three gold in shoot-off

Cherry on top was the mixed combination of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav also securing an Olympic quota place for the country following their top finish. India thus became the first country to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in the compound mixed team event, which marked the discipline’s debut in the Los Angeles Games.

The women trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Nagercoil-born Prithika Pradeep, who later shifted her base to Pune, Maharashtra, kicked off the gold rush with a world record-equalling 238 score that culminated with the men’s combination of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru rallying to outwit the Chinese trio of Jiahao Liao, Jinyi Liu and Jingyu Shi in the finals 238-237.

“We pushed each other and kept telling each other that we have to give our best. Even if we had one bad shot, a nine score, we kept bucking each other up and saying ‘Get back to what you know best and keep focusing on that’,” the TN-born Prithika said.