Nagercoil-born Prithika helps India sweep three gold in shoot-off

NAGOYA: In an epic shoot-off across categories, India’s compound archers displayed great temperament and poise under pressure to complete a golden sweep in Asian Games competition, defending its crown across men’s, women’s and mixed events here on Wednesday.
Cherry on top was the mixed combination of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav also securing an Olympic quota place for the country following their top finish. India thus became the first country to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in the compound mixed team event, which marked the discipline’s debut in the Los Angeles Games.
The women trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Nagercoil-born Prithika Pradeep, who later shifted her base to Pune, Maharashtra, kicked off the gold rush with a world record-equalling 238 score that culminated with the men’s combination of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru rallying to outwit the Chinese trio of Jiahao Liao, Jinyi Liu and Jingyu Shi in the finals 238-237.
“We pushed each other and kept telling each other that we have to give our best. Even if we had one bad shot, a nine score, we kept bucking each other up and saying ‘Get back to what you know best and keep focusing on that’,” the TN-born Prithika said.
Speaking to ANI, Pradeep said he was watching the match alone from Mumbai when he realised that Prithika was on course to win the gold.
"I work in Mumbai, so I was watching the match alone. When I realised she was about to win gold—given her consistent performance, it was clear she would—the first thing that crossed my mind was the hard work she and her coach had put in over the last 7–8 years," he said.
"And, of course, the result—winning gold for the country. I immediately teared up," Pradeep added. Reflecting on his daughter's journey, he said reaching the Asian Games podium was not easy, but her passion for the sport remained unwavering.
Prithika, alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi, won the gold medal in the women's compound archery team event at the 2026 Games.
Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first round, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games Gold and a first Asiad Gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts. This is India's seventh Gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the Gold.
(With PTI, ANI inputs)