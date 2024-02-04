Begin typing your search...

Nagal to lead Indian push as ATP Chennai Challenger kicks off

Wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will square off against Oriol Roca Batalla in the opening round

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Feb 2024 1:22 AM GMT
Nagal to lead Indian push as ATP Chennai Challenger kicks off
X

Sumit Nagal (Photo: AP)

CHENNAI: 13 Indian players, three in the singles draw and 10 in the doubles draw, along with 11 more in the singles qualifying draw, will feature in the Chennai Open ATP Challenger that kicks off on Sunday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

Leading the Indian campaign in singles, Sumit Nagal, fresh off qualifying for and reaching the second round of the Australian Open in January and sitting at a career-high No 121 in the world rankings, will play a qualifier in the first round.

Wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will square off against Oriol Roca Batalla in the opening round while Sasikumar Mukund, also a wild card entrant, plays Poland’s MaksKasnikowski.

Luca Nardi will take on a qualifier in the first round and could meet former top 20 player Bernard Tomic in the second round.

Chennai Open ATP ChallengerChennai OpenSDAT Tennis StadiumTennisSumit NagalAustralian OpenRamkumar RamanathanOriol Roca BatallaSasikumar MukundLuca Nardisports
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X