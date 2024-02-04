Nagal to lead Indian push as ATP Chennai Challenger kicks off

CHENNAI: 13 Indian players, three in the singles draw and 10 in the doubles draw, along with 11 more in the singles qualifying draw, will feature in the Chennai Open ATP Challenger that kicks off on Sunday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

Leading the Indian campaign in singles, Sumit Nagal, fresh off qualifying for and reaching the second round of the Australian Open in January and sitting at a career-high No 121 in the world rankings, will play a qualifier in the first round.

Wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will square off against Oriol Roca Batalla in the opening round while Sasikumar Mukund, also a wild card entrant, plays Poland’s MaksKasnikowski.

Luca Nardi will take on a qualifier in the first round and could meet former top 20 player Bernard Tomic in the second round.