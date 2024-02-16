Nagal advances to singles quarter-final

BENGALURU: Second seed Sumit Nagal continued his sensational unbeaten run to enter the singles quarter-final of the Bengaluru Open 2024 after beating Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong in straight sets in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger title in Chennai last week, was in total control of the second round clash on centre court, packing off Wong 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes.

The World No. 98 Nagal quickly opened up a 3-1 lead in the opening set and then broke Wong once again to wrap up the set. Wong put up a better fight in the second set, breaking Nagal in the fifth game.

But the Indian responded by breaking back his opponent’s serve without dropping a single point immediately to draw level. Nagal will now face fifth seed Adam Walton of Australia, who defeated Belgium’s Gauthier Onclin 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

Earlier, seventh seed Stefano Napolitano of Italy got the better of Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.