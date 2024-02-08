Nagal advances to quarter-final in ATP Chennai Challenger

CHENNAI: Second seed, Sumit Nagal, defeated Italy’s Giovanni Fonio in the second round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger at the SDAT Stadium on Wednesday.

It was not an easy win for the 26-year-old, as he had in the first round, as the Italian put up a tough fight in the first set and the scores were tied 5-5.

But Nagal fought back to win the set 7-5 against the Italian ranked 270 in the world. Similar to his previous match, Nagal dominated on his serve to get Fonio to a much easier second set, 6-2.

Another game that caught the eye of the audience in the Centre Court was the match between Luca Nardi and Bernard Tomic. The top seed won the match against Tomic 7-5, 6-3 to qualify for the quarter-final. He will face his compatriot, Stefano Napolitano, on Friday.

Sumit Nagal will face 23-year-old Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic on Friday to qualify for the semi-final.