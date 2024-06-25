Nafees, Bopana make winning start in Asian Junior squash

MUMBAI: Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana won their opening round matches in the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Nafees beat local challenger Ubaid Ullah 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-4 in the boys’ U-17 category, while Bopana put it past Iranian Amirreza Alvansaz Yazdi 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 in the boys’ U-13 section.

Lokesh Subramani lost to Sim Yeak Wei in the first round in the boys’ U-15 section, with the Malaysian winning 7-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.

The other Indians in the fray received first-round byes.