DOHA: Shahbaz Nadeem provided a late impetus to a faltering innings with an unbeaten 54 as India A posted 317 for eight against Sri Lanka A in their Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal here on Thursday.
Nadeem struck four sixes in his 48-ball knock and shared a 73-run seventh-wicket stand with Tanush Kotian (28), helping India recover from a precarious 235 for six to post a challenging total.
The partnership rescued India after their innings threatened to lose momentum following the dismissals of skipper Tilak Varma (53) and Abhishek Sharma (78), who had laid the foundation for a big score.
Abhishek struck 11 fours and a six but failed to convert his start, falling for a 63-ball 78. Tilak, too, departed after scoring 53 off 66 balls, with three fours and a six.
The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket after the openers had put on 80, but regular wickets prevented India from building further substantial partnerships and put pressure on the lower order.
India got off to a flying start, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40 off 26 balls; 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Abhishek adding 80 runs before the former departed.
The young batting sensation, who had smashed a record-breaking 204 in the previous match, was tested by the Sri Lankan bowlers, who frequently resorted to wide and fuller deliveries. He eventually fell while attempting to pull a short ball, mistiming it high into the air.
Sooryavanshi seemed both surprised and cramped for room as he skied one, with Janith Liyanage having him caught by Lasith Croospulle.
Tilak and Abhishek then joined forces to consolidate, punishing loose deliveries for boundaries while rotating the strike effectively.
Abhishek was eventually deceived by a slower delivery from Lahiru Samarakoon in the 22nd over and caught at long-on, while Tilak fell attempting a sweep off Ravindu Fernando.
Brief scores: India A 317 for 8 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 40, Abhishek Sharma 78, Tilak Varma 53, Shahbaz Ahmed 54 not out; Janith Liyanage 2/37) vs Sri Lanka A.