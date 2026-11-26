Nadeem struck four sixes in his 48-ball knock and shared a 73-run seventh-wicket stand with Tanush Kotian (28), helping India recover from a precarious 235 for six to post a challenging total.

The partnership rescued India after their innings threatened to lose momentum following the dismissals of skipper Tilak Varma (53) and Abhishek Sharma (78), who had laid the foundation for a big score.

Abhishek struck 11 fours and a six but failed to convert his start, falling for a 63-ball 78. Tilak, too, departed after scoring 53 off 66 balls, with three fours and a six.

The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket after the openers had put on 80, but regular wickets prevented India from building further substantial partnerships and put pressure on the lower order.

India got off to a flying start, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (40 off 26 balls; 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Abhishek adding 80 runs before the former departed.