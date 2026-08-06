Nadeem blames cold weather for CWG flop show, urges support

Nadeem, who scripted history by winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres, said his poor showing in Glasgow was largely due to the extremely cold weather, which left his body stiff and cramped, preventing him from generating the momentum and run-up required for his throws.

At the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Nadeem finished ninth in the men's javelin final with a best throw of 77.41 metres, failing to defend the gold medal from Birmingham 2022 with a then Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

"I don't want to offer excuses for what happened, but those making hurtful and disrespectful comments about me should realise that I am a son of the soil and have brought medals for this country in the past," he said.