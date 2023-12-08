Nadal, now ranked 663, plots return at Oz Open

MELBOURNE: The 2024 Australian Open singles entry list was announced on Thursday, with former champions Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka plotting their return at Melbourne Park in January. The singles entry will be headlined by world No.1s Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka returns to defend her 2023 title, as does Djokovic, who will target a record-extending 11th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Nadal and Osaka join Angelique Kerber as three former champions mounting a comeback at Melbourne Park in January, at what has been a pivotal event in their respective Grand Slam journeys.

Nadal announced plans to take his first steps back at the Brisbane International, following almost a year out due to left hip surgery.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who limped out of his Australian Open title defence in the second round in 2023 and did not play again all season, has fallen to world No.663 and will use a protected ranking of No.9 to make his return.

The 2019 winner Osaka and 2016 titlist Kerber have both entered via special rankings of No.46 and No.31 respectively. Former champions Osaka and Kerber are continuing their comebacks from maternity leave. Osaka, who is due to start her comeback in Brisbane, gave birth to daughter Shai in July; Kerber, who will return at the United Cup, gave birth to daughter Liana in February.

Osaka and Kerber and are two out of seven women players, who have directly entered the first Grand Slam main draw of 2024 using a special ranking. The other five are Jennifer Brady, Ajla Tomljanovic, Shelby Rogers, Amanda Anisimova and Caty McNally.