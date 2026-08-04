Nabi’s ability to get batters out while defending is his biggest asset: Pathan

Bigger test

Test cricket, however, will provide a bigger examination, particularly on flat pitches where bowlers need something extra to create chances.

"Obviously, when you play Test cricket, the challenge becomes even more. Because sometimes, you get the flattest pitch in the world," he said.

"And then obviously, you need to have some extra. In that extra ability, can he use the angle? Can he call the wicket-keeper up? Eventually, it’s all about the performances. Can you perform?" Pathan added.

Pathan, who claimed 301 international wickets, said a bowler does not necessarily need express pace if he possesses the skill to deceive batters.

"I’ve been able to take 301 international wickets. I was not bowling 150kph," he said.

"My ability was to get the batsman out LBW before they think that ball will not come in," Pathan added.

He believes Nabi’s inclusion can provide a major boost to his confidence, even if he has to wait for his opportunity.

"For Auqib to be in the squad right now, even though he was not the first choice, he came as a replacement of Jasprit Bumrah, it will still give him a lot of confidence. Because being in the squad is a big thing," Pathan added.

He feels the opportunity to train alongside India’s best batters will also be an important learning experience.

"It’s a pleasure to play for India. It’s the biggest achievement you can have, playing for India and especially in Test cricket," he said.

"When you go in the nets and when you play with the team, when you actually bowl against the solid, top-quality batters, you learn a lot as well. The management also will get a sighter of what Auqib can do in the nets," Pathan added.

Pathan feels Nabi’s domestic performances deserved to be rewarded sooner and believes his opportunity has arrived at the right time.

"The good thing is, his performance in domestic cricket got rewarded. I thought he should have been rewarded a bit earlier," he said.

"I think Afghanistan has already been the perfect start for him. But better late than never," he added.

Pathan’s association with Nabi dates back to the 2018 trials in Srinagar, where eight fast bowlers had been called up.

Nabi immediately stood out for his skill and his ability to bowl long spells in junior cricket.

"Specially, I liked the skill of Nabi. He used to bowl long spells in junior cricket," he recalled.

Pathan said his approach to selection was never influenced by a player’s name or place of origin.

The focus was on identifying the best talent and players with the potential to develop.

"I didn’t care about the names. I didn’t care if they came from Baramulla, Anantnag or Kupwara. I even used to go to Kupwara to pick up people," he said.

"So, my aim was to get the best players. But at the same time, I wanted to get the best players who had the potential," Pathan added.