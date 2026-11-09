Nabi, Gurnoor, Arshdeep to stay back for helping Test squad: Kotak

"I think three bowlers are going to stay back anyway. Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back," Kotak said at the pre-match press conference on the day.

The former Saurashtra batter also informed that the Test specialists will start preparing for the series from November 11 with skipper Shubman Gill, senior opener KL Rahul, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and pacer Anshul Kamboj leaving for Wellington after the third game.

"All in all, I think the preparation has been very good. On top of that, the Test players will go for a camp from the 11th, where we will get five or six sessions. Fingers crossed, we should be ready for the Test series as well."