My plan is to start training in next couple of weeks: Neeraj Chopra

The 28-year-old javelin throw superstar, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, sustained the injury during training in August this year.

The setback brought an early end to his season, forcing him to miss the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as well as the Diamond League finale.

He said he is much better now after consulting renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly," Chopra told Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

"I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks."

Chopra said that he took complete rest as advised by his medical team.

"For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years.

"I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there," he said.

His last competition this year was on August 21 at the Lausanne Diamond League where he finished second. He also won a silver in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.