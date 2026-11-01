My job is to take right decisions, not popular ones: Gambhir

India boast considerable bench strength. Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had to wait for his opportunity with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma performing consistently at the top of the order. Both of them played a key role in India defending their T20I World Cup title earlier this year.

"First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for," Gambhir told the broadcasters ahead of the fifth T20I.

He stressed that backing players who have performed consistently was also important to ensure a sense of security within the dressing room.

"No, it is very easy to take the popular decision. But for me, I think the important thing is to take the right decision and make sure that there is a lot of security inside the dressing room.

"Because, as you just mentioned, there's a lot of talent. But again, I think guys who have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time obviously deserve a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series."

India have already sealed the five-match series against New Zealand, having won the first three games.