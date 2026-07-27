Muthupandi, now officially Silver Raja

With the standards already set high, Muthupandi lifted 126 kg in snatch before following it up with a 160 kg in clean and jerk to take his tally to 286 kg—enough to seal a silver medal. However, the Tamil Nadu lifter was far from happy with the medal, stating that his plan was always set in stone – to come back with a gold medal around his neck.

"I had come for the gold but it didn't go as per plan. I am not able to tell you what happened but I am very disappointed," he said.