Mustafizur steers CSK to victory in IPL opener

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in search of their first victory at Chepauk since 2008 as Chennai Super Kings routed them to yet another defeat at the season opener of the Indian Super League 2024 at Chepauk on Friday.

Youngster Sameer Rizvi, who was bought for about Rs 8 crores in the auction last year, was included in the playing eleven, following his exploits in the ICC World Cup last year, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also started for CSK, with Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman making the cut.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings can be broken down into two parts: they had a fiery start and were flying when Chennai Super Kings slowed them down and gave them a reality check. However, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik steadied the ship and helped RCB post a total of 173 on the board.

Ruturaj might be new to the role of captain, but it doesn’t detract from what he loves doing the most – opening the innings for CSK. He was accompanied by newcomer Rachin Ravindra, who gave CSK the head start they wanted. However, impact player Yash Dayal sent Ruturaj walking back for 15 runs.

Rachin and Ajinkya Rahane kept the scoreboard ticking before Cameron Green came in and picked off the wicket of Rahane, as Shivam Dube replaced Mustafizur as the impact player whose unbeaten 34 helped CSK cross the line in 19 overs.

Earlier, after his fair share of injury troubles, Deepak Chahar bowled the season’s first ball. Faf du Plessis mentioned during the toss that Chennai boasts a bat-first wicket, and he made it count as the former CSK batter hit seven 4s within the first three overs, manufacturing boundaries.

Ruturaj, who is still settling into the new role as captain, worked hand-in-hand with MS Dhoni in the outfield. CSK introduced Maheesh Theekshana as early as the fourth over of the match.

Mustafizur struck not once but twice in his first over of this IPL. He forced Faf to stretch out and play a drive on the off-side, which was caught by Rachin, helping CSK pick its first wicket of the match. He also sent Rajat Patidar packing for a duck, as a sea of yellow at Chepauk came back to life.

Chahar struck in the very next over as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a duck as well. Dhoni, who was returning to cricket after 298 days, was in the thick of things, being involved behind the wicket in both dismissals.

After a good start by RCB, CSK pulled the game back thanks to its debutants Mustafizur and Rachin, slowing them down. They brought up their 50 in the 8th over.

Virat Kohli hit the first six of the season in the 10th over, but his time at the crease didn’t last long as Rahane caught a superb catch on the boundary and lobbed the ball to Rachin before he hit the boundary cushions, sending Kohli back to the dugout. Mustafizur was probably having a dream debut for CSK as he also bowled out Green in the same over.

Tushar Deshpande went expensive, giving away 25 runs in the 18th over, which included three sixes that helped Anuj and veteran Karthik bring up their 50-run partnership and also allowed RCB to rake in some important runs.

Anuj was the light at the end of the tunnel for RCB, helping them cross the 170-run mark.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 173/6 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 48, Mustafizur Rahman 4/29) vs Chennai Super Kings 176/4 in 18.4 overs