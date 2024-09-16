Murugappa Hockey Gold Cup: Hockey Tamil Nadu to take on BPCL in opening encounter

CHENNAI: The 95th edition of the All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament is set to take place from September 19 to 29, 2024, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.

This edition will feature 10 teams divided into two groups. The prize money is Rs 7 lakh for the winning team and 5 lakh for the runner-up.

Additionally, each of the semi-finalist teams will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The defending champion, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), is placed in Group A alongside the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN).

Following the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday, the likelihood of having players from the core group of the Indian national team is minimal. The traditional inaugural friendly match of the MCC–Murugappa Hockey Tournament will be played between MCC and The Mercara Downs Golf Club, Coorg, on September 18, 2024, at 6.00 pm. under floodlights.