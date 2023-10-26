Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to host women's Test match in December; reports

NEW DELHI: The iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the women's Test match after almost 9 years, with England due to play a four-day game there from December 14-17, said a report.



England will tour India in December for three T20Is and a Test and according to ESPNcricinfo, all matches will be played in the state of Maharashtra.

The T20Is will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9, and 10 - with back-to-back weekend games representing an attempt to maximise crowds - and the Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from December 14.

The tour will also feature an England A series in Mumbai, likely to comprise three T20s in Mumbai starting late November.

However, the date confirmations haven’t been made by the association nor from the BCCI, and are awaiting final sign-off and will soon be made public.

England women last toured India in 2019, losing 2-1 in the ODI leg of the tour at the Wankhede before winning the T20I series 3-0 in Guwahati.

The state of Maharashtra has evolved out as the hub of Women’s cricketers, with the entire first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the two venues in Maharashtra - Brabourne Stadium, which neighbours the Wankhede, and the DY Patil Stadium - earlier this year the state has been nurturing the yo7und talents with better facilities.

India will be toured by Australian Women soon after England and according to Code Sports the Test and ODI games of that tour will be staged at the Wankhede, with the T20Is held at the DY Patil.

England's women last played a Test in India in 2005, and India has only staged one women's Test in the 18 years since: an innings win for India over South Africa in 2014. Two years ago, Indian women played their first Tests, drawing in England and Australia.

It will be the first series for Amol Muzumdar who was appointed as Indian Women’s team head coach on Wednesday evening.