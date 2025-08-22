Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as venue for women’s ODI World Cup

CHENNAI: In a significant last-minute change, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Mumbai will replace Bengaluru as one of the five host cities for next month’s Women’s ODI World Cup, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The decision comes after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru failed to secure the required administrative and security clearances, rendering it ineligible to host matches in the tournament starting September 30.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five fixtures including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2.

“While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

The decision to drop Bengaluru comes in the wake of a tragic stampede on June 4, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations outside the stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 fans.

Since the incident, no matches have been held at the stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually instructed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to obtain the necessary security clearances for the World Cup.