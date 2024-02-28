Mumbai qualifies, sets date with Tamil Nadu in the semis

CHENNAI: In the wake of drenching the knockouts thirst after seven years, Tamil Nadu gets its deja vu moment as they will face the prominent Mumbai side in the semi-final once again on Saturday against whom they lost during the 2016–17 season.

Since the semi-final in the 2016–17 season, both teams couldn’t manage to get a clean sweep off against each other in the three encounters they had in subsequent seasons, as all of them ended in a draw.

This time, Ajinkya Rahane and his men are up for a huge challenge as they face the gutsy Tamil Nadu team led by Sai Kishore, who will look to take revenge for the defeat the state suffered seven years ago.

But it won’t be easy for both teams as Mumbai is coming into the game after a mind-boggling performance against Baroda in the quarter-final with batters shattering the Baroda bowlers by staying in the crease till the last ounce of their energy.

As for Tamil Nadu, they had an outright victory against the defending champion, Saurashtra, and the team is high on morale to take on any challenge ahead of them.