Mumbai picks crucial win against Ahmedabad in PVL

CHENNAI: Mumbai Meteors edged out the Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller in the Super 5s stage of the Prime Volleyball League, picking up an 15-8, 13-15, 7-15, 16-14, 15-13 win at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the Match.

Shikhar Singh was at the heart of Ahmedabad's defence, justifying his selection in starting line-up over veteran Manoj. Amit and Shubham started attacking from outside lines to take Shikhar out of equation.

Unforced errors from Ahmedabad allow the Meteors to gain momentum.

Ahmedabad's risky move of substituting Muthu proved costly, and Mumbai took an early lead. Muthusamy and Angaumuthu's returns to court provided Ahmedabad attacking flair. Amit and Shubham tested Ahmedabad's defence with spicy attacks.

Shon T John began helping Ahmedabad gain momentum with his all-round display, and the Defenders opened the doors for a comeback. Shameem kept Mumbai's attacks going from the middle, but Shon T kept Ahmedabad's spirits high and the Defenders took a 2-1 lead.

Shikhar and Ilya shackled Mumbai attackers but Amit's incessant attacks kept the Meteors in the hunt. A couple of errors from Ahmedabad favoured Mumbai, pushing the game to the fifth set.