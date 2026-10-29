Mumbai Indians part ways with Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson

The exit of the three coaches indicated a complete overhaul of the five-time IPL winners' coaching setup, as head coach Mahela Jayawardene was replaced by Kieron Pollard last week.

"Mumbai Indians today announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men's team coaching setup, thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise," MI said in an official statement.

Former Sri Lanka pacer Malinga had a long association with the Mumbai Indians, first as a player followed by being a part of their coaching staff.

"Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise's history," MI said.

"From spearheading MI's bowling attack and playing a defining role in four IPL title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory, to returning as a mentor and coach, Lasith's journey with MI has been truly special."

Mhambrey had joined MI's support staff after the end of his coaching stint with the Indian team in October 2024.

"Paras Mhambrey has shared a long and valued association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returning in 2024," MI said.